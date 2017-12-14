Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 7, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   THOMAS, CLENITA 216 LONGVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $1,829.24 THOMAS, MARVIN T 150 DORBETH ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 TOLIVER, EDWARD J 177 JEFFERSON AVENUE, ...

