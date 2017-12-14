Mortgages filed December 6, 2017

Don't Miss
By: kellyplessinger December 14, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 6, 2017                   85     Brighton   KATZ, KATHRYN D Property Address: 162 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3342 Lender: KEY BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $35,000.00   Brockport ANNELLO, THERESA L & VANDEKKEN, STEPHEN N Property Address: 23 CAILYN WAY, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1175 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $197,600.00 LANG, JESSICA & LANG, NICHOLAS Property Address: 32 WOODSTOCK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9463 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $151,905.00 FLETCHER, ...

