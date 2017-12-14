NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Attorney escrow account: Opinion 1127

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Attorney escrow account Interested third persons Ethics Opinion 1127 Background: The inquiring lawyer received a settlement check that includes the fund due to the client and the funds due to the firm for its legal fees and expenses. The firm may be obligated to share its legal fees with a ...