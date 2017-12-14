Powers of Attorney for December 7, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. MTGLQ INVESTORS LP, Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC, TEDESCO, THERESA I Appoints: HOLBROOK, NANCY C COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS INC, Appoints: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, IGNATOWSKI, ANN M Appoints: GIARRATANO, JANET A MORICH, LUCILLE E Appoints: MORICH, HAROLD E MURPHY, DONALD ...