Don't Miss
Home / Law / Sandy Hook denier sues loses case against university that fired him

Sandy Hook denier sues loses case against university that fired him

By: The Washington Post Susan Svrluga December 14, 2017 0

A Florida jury this week rejected a professor's claim that he lost his job and had his free speech rights trampled because he insists the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. The verdict in a case that raised issues of academic freedom and the meaning of truth came nearly five years to the day ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo