Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Debt Collection Practices Act: Arias v. Gutman, Mitz, Baker & Sonnenfeldt LLP, et al.

Second Circuit – Fair Debt Collection Practices Act: Arias v. Gutman, Mitz, Baker & Sonnenfeldt LLP, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Debt Collection Practices Act False, deceptive and misleading statements – Exempt funds Arias v. Gutman, Mitz, Baker & Sonnenfeldt LLP, et al. 16-2165-cv Judges Cabranes, Lohier, and Forrest Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Specifically, by filing a false, deceptive, and misleading ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo