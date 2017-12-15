Chelsea Hellems | Dixon Schwabl

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl announces the hiring of Chelsea Hellems. As account executive, Hellems is responsible for project management, account coordination, content marketing and media relations for various clients. She comes to Dixon Schwabl from J Public Relations in San Diego, where she served as a publicist for nearly four years.

Hellems earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from San Diego State University. She resides in the City of Rochester.

