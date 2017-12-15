Don't Miss
Court Calendar for December 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2017 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Li Yan v Samuel Aqueda, et al, 19 Weyl St – Craig D Carson – Legal Aid Society 2—Sean K Carpenter v Veronica Mason, 41 Thorndale Terrace – Fero & Ingersoll 3—Ajay Prince v Yolanda Hicks, 135 Jerold St – Fero & Ingersoll 4—LNMS Properties Inc v Sherree Holloway, 156 Normandy Ave ...

