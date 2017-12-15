Fourth Department – Child custody: Gartner v. Reed

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Absent parent – Child’s wishes – Parental drug use Gartner v. Reed CAF 16-01509 Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County Background: The petitioner father commenced a proceeding seeking custody of his child. The mother and the attorney for the child appealed after the court granted sole legal and physical ...

