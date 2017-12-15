Fourth Department – Child custody: Gartner v. Reed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Absent parent – Child’s wishes – Parental drug use Gartner v. Reed CAF 16-01509 Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County Background: The petitioner father commenced a proceeding seeking custody of his child. The mother and the attorney for the child appealed after the court granted sole legal and physical ...