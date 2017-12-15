Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Drake

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Time serve – Prior conviction – Plea bargain People v. Drake KA 17-00063 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of conviction, upon his plea of guilty of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ruling: The Appellate Division vacated the sentence. The court held ...