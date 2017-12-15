Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Drake

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Drake

December 15, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Time serve – Prior conviction – Plea bargain People v. Drake KA 17-00063 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of conviction, upon his plea of guilty of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ruling: The Appellate Division vacated the sentence. The court held ...

