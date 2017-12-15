Don't Miss
December 15, 2017

Julia Lowe

Dixon Schwabl announces the hiring of Julia Lowe. In her new position, Lowe is responsible for proofreading, editing and maintaining style and brand voice for the Frontier Communications team.

Lowe earned her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Brock University and her master’s in humanities from Laurentian University. Lowe resides in Pittsford with her husband, Jason.

