Jury rules for Arpaio in lawsuit by senator’s son, ex-wife

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



PHOENIX — An Arizona jury has refused to award damages against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a civil trial for bringing a since-dismissed criminal case against one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs. Jurors late Thursday ruled against Austin Flake and his then-wife Logan Brown in their malicious-prosecution ...