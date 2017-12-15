Legal Loop: ABA Ethics Opinion on judges using the internet for research

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It’s 2017, and just like the rest of us, judges are increasingly using the internet as part of their day-to-day workflow. After all, the online world is readily available to anyone with an internet-enabled device and there’s a wealth of information that is instantaneously accessible. So, why wouldn’t judges use the internet for research purposes? Of ...