Louis Lamphear Jr. | Dixon Schwabl

Dixon Schwabl announces the hiring of Louis Lamphear Jr. As digital media coordinator, Lamphear is responsible for digital advertising operations and campaign management for the Frontier team. This includes ensuring timely and accurate campaign launches and tracking and analyzing data for digital campaigns.

Lamphear joins the Dixon Schwabl team upon his graduation from St. John Fisher College, where he received his Bachelor of Science in marketing. He resides in the City of Rochester.

