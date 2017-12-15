NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Conflict of interest: Opinion 1130

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Conflict of interest Town attorney – Private zoning matter Ethics Opinion 1130 Background: The inquiring law firm represents a town. One of the firm’s partners serves as the town attorney, with responsibility for advising the town board, while another partner, as deputy town attorney, chiefly advises the planning board ...