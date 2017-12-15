Samantha Maurer | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Samantha Maurer has joined the firm as an associate in the litigation practice group at the Rochester office.

Maurer was most recently senior court attorney with the New York State Court of Appeals in Albany. In that role, she prepared comprehensive reports to the Judges of the Court that analyzed the relevant substantive law and recommended whether to grant or deny civil motions for leave to appeal, examined complex jurisdictional and reviewability issues and drafted memoranda on the disposition of appeals placed on the Court’s sua sponte merits track. Maurer has also worked with Boston University School of Law, the Major Felony Bureau of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Maurer is a magna cum laude graduate of the State University of New York College at Geneseo, and she earned her law degree, cum laude, from Boston University School of Law.

