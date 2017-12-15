Don't Miss
Home / Law / Social media posts can be a helpful in litigation

Social media posts can be a helpful in litigation

Be cautious about how you conduct online research

By: Bennett Loudon December 15, 2017 0

The use of social media has become so commonplace that some commentators have suggested that it might be malpractice in some cases if an attorney fails to scour pertinent online information. But what is the proper process for conducing such online research without violating ethics rules? And how should attorneys handle information learned by visiting social ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo