Toren Reaves | Dixon Schwabl

Dixon Schwabl announces the hiring of Toren Reaves. In his new position, Reaves manages SEM activities, such as content strategy, link building and keyword strategy. He joins the Dixon Schwabl team from Community Place of Greater Rochester, where he served as adult education navigator for three years.

Reaves earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Wells College and is working towards completing his master’s degree in communication and media technology from Rochester Institute of Technology. Reaves resides in the city of Rochester.

