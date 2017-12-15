Trump judicial nominee fumbles basic questions about the law

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON - Nomination hearings for U.S. district judges tend to be dry affairs that offer little in the way of mass entertainment - in other words, they're not typically the stuff of viral videos. But a clip of one of President Donald Trump's federal judicial nominees struggling to answer rudimentary questions about the law garnered well ...