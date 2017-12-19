Barring expletive and other ‘immoral or scandalous’ trademarks is unconstitutional, court rules

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



When Erik Brunetti set out in 2011 to trademark Fuct, the name of his clothing company, he faced an uphill battle. At the time, federal trademark law barred registration of material deemed "immoral" or "scandalous." For obvious phonetic reasons, Fuct fit the bill, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which shot down his ...