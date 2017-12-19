Brittany Nowicki | Clark Patterson Lee

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2017 0

Clark Patterson Lee announces the hiring of Brittany Nowicki. In her new position, Nowicki is responsible for project relines, product and finish specifications and creating project presentation boards. She joins Clark Patterson Lee officially after serving as an intern for the past year while completing her bachelor’s degree in interior design from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

