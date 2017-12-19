Christian Perry | Clark Patterson Lee

Clark Patterson Lee announces the hiring of Christian Perry. As architectural designer, Perry will work on health care projects through their various stages, including planning, design, development and construction documentation and administration. He joins the Clark Patterson Lee team from Ewing Cole, where he spent two years as a designer.

Perry earned his bachelor’s degree from Alfred State College in Science and Technology. Perry resides in Penfield.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.