Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for December 20, 2017

Court Calendar for December 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. ELMA A. BELLINI 10:30 a.m. 1—Laiosa v Laiosa – Frank J Fracassi – Lisa A Sadinsky – Fauna M Pappalardo 2—Thomas v Thomas – Thomas A Rohr – Darweesh Callen 3—Ossman v Ossman – Frank J Howard – George A Schell – Lisa B Morris 4—Ramos v Medina – Paul J Vacca – Pro se City Court HON. CHARLES ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo