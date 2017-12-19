Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed December 11, 2017

Deeds filed December 11, 2017

December 19, 2017

Deeds   Recorded December 11, 2017             83   Brighton HANEY, JENNA  et ano to HANEY, JENNA M et ano Property Address: 277 DUNROVIN LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11959  Page: 196 Tax Account: 150.10-4-37 Full Sale Price: $10.0000 GONZALEZ, FERNANDO  to ADVISORS PRIVATE WEALTH TRUST et al Property Address: 442 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11959  Page: 136 Tax Account: 150.13-2-5./4C Full Sale Price: $128,500 KATZ, SANDRA  to VENKATARAMAN, GIRISH Property Address: ...

