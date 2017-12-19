Felon juror issue resurfaces

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lawyers for two men convicted of a string of violent home-invasion robberies are asking the judge to reconsider a decision that a convicted felon who served on the jury did not taint the verdict. Matthew Nix and Earl McCoy were convicted of robbery, weapons and drug charges in March.