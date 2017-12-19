Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 11, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ANDERSON, DAVID 724 EDGECREEK TRAIL, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: MATTHEWS, NAIESHA Amount: $169.06 ANDERSON, DAVID 724 EDGECREEK TRAIL, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES Amount: $281.42 ANDERSON, DAVID P 724 EDGECREEK TRAIL, ROCHESTER, NY 14609-1879 Favor: ...

