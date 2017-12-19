Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 11, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. KELLY, JAMES Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER KESSLER, SANDRA Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC KOEHLER, WILLIAM II Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISS LC SMITH CONSTRUCTION INC, Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR LESTER, ANDREA Favor: CAPITAL ONE ...