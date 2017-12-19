Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump talked about rescinding Gorsuch’s nomination

Trump talked about rescinding Gorsuch’s nomination

By: The Washington Post Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Robert Barnes December 19, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - For nearly eight months, President Donald Trump has boasted that appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court ranks high among his signature achievements. But earlier this year, Trump talked about rescinding Gorsuch's nomination, venting angrily to advisers after his Supreme Court pick was critical of the president's escalating attacks on the federal judiciary in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo