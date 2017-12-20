Bank fraud case draws guilty plea

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

BUFFALO - A Westchester County woman has admitted to her role in a federal bank fraud case. Vanessa Cardona, 28, of White Plains, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Cardona faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Between December ...