Cardinal Law, central figure in church abuse scandal, dies

Cardinal Law, central figure in church abuse scandal, dies

By: Bennett Loudon Rachel Zoll and Nicole Winfield December 20, 2017 0

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston whose failures to stop child molesters in the priesthood sparked what would become the worst crisis in American Catholicism, died early Wednesday, the Vatican said. He was 86. Law had been sick and was recently hospitalized in Rome. Law was once one of the ...

