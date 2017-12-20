Cornell student suspension upheld

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A state Supreme Court justice in Tompkins County has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Cornell University student challenging a two-year suspension for sexual assault. The suspension had been stayed by Justice Eugene D. Faughnan, but it was vacated in the decision filed Friday. The male student, referred to as John Doe in court papers, claimed Cornell ...