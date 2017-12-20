Don't Miss
Home / Law / Cornell student suspension upheld

Cornell student suspension upheld

Court challenge dismissed in sex assault case

By: Bennett Loudon December 20, 2017 0

A state Supreme Court justice in Tompkins County has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Cornell University student challenging a two-year suspension for sexual assault. The suspension had been stayed by Justice Eugene D. Faughnan, but it was vacated in the decision filed Friday. The male student, referred to as John Doe in court papers, claimed Cornell ...

