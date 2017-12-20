Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for December 21, 2017

Court Calendars for December 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN M. OWENS 10 a.m. 1—The Bank of New York Mellon v Chatman, The United States of America, et al – Leopold & Associates LLP – Pro se – Assistant US Attorney’s Office HON. JAMES J. PIAMPIANO 10 a.m. 1—Wells Fargo Bank NA v Iacovangelo, Monroe County Public Administrator, et al – Gross Polowy – Monroe County ...

