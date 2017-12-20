Double murderer gets 50 years

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester man who killed his estranged wife and daughter has been sentenced to 50 years in state prison. Monroe County Court Judge Vincent Dinolfo on Wednesday sentenced Patrick Brooks, 38, to two consecutive 25-years-to-life sentences. He was convicted of second-degree murder for killing his estranged wife, Christie Brooks, and daughter, Victoria Brooks, the day after ...