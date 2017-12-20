Don't Miss
Home / News / Double murderer gets 50 years

Double murderer gets 50 years

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2017 0

A Rochester man who killed his estranged wife and daughter has been sentenced to 50 years in state prison. Monroe County Court Judge Vincent Dinolfo on Wednesday sentenced Patrick Brooks, 38, to two consecutive 25-years-to-life sentences. He was convicted of second-degree murder for killing his estranged wife, Christie Brooks, and daughter, Victoria Brooks, the day after ...

