Fourth Department – Labor Law: Knab v. Robertson, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Employer/employee relationship – Control of work site Knab v. Robertson, et al. CA 17-00724 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law and negligence action for injuries sustained while working in the median of the state Thruway. The defendant, Oakgrove Construction, was hired to ...

