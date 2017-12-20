Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Real property tax exemptions: LAPC Lofts LLC v. City of Buffalo Department of Assessment and Taxation

December 20, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Real property tax exemptions Mixed-use exemption – Historic exemption – Concurrent tax exemptions LAPC Lofts LLC v. City of Buffalo Department of Assessment and Taxation CA 17-00224 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner purchased a historic building and converted it into a mixed-use residential/commercial facility. The petitioner applied ...

