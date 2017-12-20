Don't Miss
Legal fight over $2.8M fishing prize

Winners denied payment after failing lie detector tests meant to prevent cheating

By: The Associated Press BEN FINLEY December 20, 2017 0

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Phil Heasley caught the fish of his life, but the $2.8 million in tournament prize money got away. Heasley reeled in a 6-foot white marlin last year off Maryland's coast. But in a sign of how concerned some big money tournaments are about cheating, officials made him and his crew take lie ...

