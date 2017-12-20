NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Client files: Opinions 1133

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Client files Contact prospective clients – Transferred files Ethics Opinions 1133 Background: The inquiring attorney has custody of approximately 800 executed last will and testaments, which he received from prior counsel who accepted employment elsewhere. The attorney had written to each client advising that they had a right to obtain ...