Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Client files: Opinions 1133

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Client files: Opinions 1133

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Client files Contact prospective clients – Transferred files Ethics Opinions 1133 Background: The inquiring attorney has custody of approximately 800 executed last will and testaments, which he received from prior counsel who accepted employment elsewhere. The attorney had written to each client advising that they had a right to obtain ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo