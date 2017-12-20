Second Circuit – Foreign judgment creditors: Peterson v. Islamic Republic of Iran

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Foreign judgment creditors Execution jurisdiction – Non-turnover claims Peterson v. Islamic Republic of Iran 15-0690 Judges Pooler, Sack, and Lohier Background: The plaintiffs are judgment creditors of the respondent and seek to enforce their underlying judgments by obtaining the turnover of $1.68 billion in bond proceeds allegedly owned by Iran’s central bank. ...