Second Circuit – Foreign judgment creditors: Peterson v. Islamic Republic of Iran

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Foreign judgment creditors Execution jurisdiction – Non-turnover claims Peterson v. Islamic Republic of Iran 15-0690 Judges Pooler, Sack, and Lohier Background: The plaintiffs are judgment creditors of the respondent and seek to enforce their underlying judgments by obtaining the turnover of $1.68 billion in bond proceeds allegedly owned by Iran’s central bank. ...

