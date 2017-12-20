Worth Considering: The power of markets from the perspective of a pencil

In the age of iPhones and other technological marvels, it is easy to overlook the marvels of more mundane products. Such is the case with simple lead pencil. The story of the pencil is a reminder of the creative possibilities of collective human efforts; it also illustrates an important lesson for investors. Nearly 60 years ago, ...