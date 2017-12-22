Cattaraugus County man sentenced for child porn

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

U.S. District Court Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on Thursday sentenced an Olean man to five years in prison for possession of child pornography. Shawn Lebrecht, 35, also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release. In early August 2016 an undercover law enforcement officer began communicating online with Lebrecht, who sent the officer several images of child pornography, ...