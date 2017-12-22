Don't Miss
Home / News / Cattaraugus County man sentenced for child porn

Cattaraugus County man sentenced for child porn

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2017 0

U.S. District Court Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on Thursday sentenced an Olean man to five years in prison for  possession of child pornography. Shawn Lebrecht, 35, also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release. In early August 2016 an undercover law enforcement officer began communicating online with Lebrecht, who  sent the officer several images of child pornography, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo