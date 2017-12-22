Corning man sentenced for child porn

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2017 0

U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer on Thursday sentenced a Steuben County man to 2 1/2 years in prison on child pornography charges. Kevin Theil, 54, of Corning, also was sentenced to 10 years supervised release. Between 2013 and Dec. 16, 2016, Theil had more than 300 images of child pornography on a laptop computer, according to ...

