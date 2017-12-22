Don't Miss
Home / Law / Cuomo wants early voting, new rules for online campaign ads

Cuomo wants early voting, new rules for online campaign ads

By: The Associated Press David Klepper December 22, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state would require online campaign advertisements to include the identity of the group paying for the content under a proposal announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that aims to prevent meddling in the state's democracy. The Democrat also called for rules directing internet platforms such as Facebook to maintain a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo