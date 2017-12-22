FBI’s top lawyer said to be reassigned

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON — The FBI's top lawyer, James Baker, is being reassigned — one of the first moves by new director Christopher Wray to assemble his own team of senior advisers as he tries to fend off accusations of politicization within the bureau. Baker told colleagues he will be taking on other duties at the FBI, according ...