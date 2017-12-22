Don't Miss
Home / News / Victim asks judge for leniency

Victim asks judge for leniency

Letter says jail guard was 'just a cog in the system'

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2017 0

The victim of a violent run-in with a Buffalo Police Department jail guard asked for leniency for the guard in a letter to the federal judge who sentenced the guard Thursday. The guard was “just a cog in the system put in place by the city of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department regarding the way ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo