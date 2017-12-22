Legal Bytes: State universities and their possible immunity from the Americans with Disabilities Act

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is one of the most far-reaching, influential pieces of legislation that exists in the United States. As a whole, the ADA is an amazing tool for individuals with disabilities to have their rights protected and respected by all kinds of institutions. However, there is one type of institution that ...