Home / News / Rochester man sentenced for sex trafficking

Rochester man sentenced for sex trafficking

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2017 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced on federal sex trafficking charges. Stephen Jones, 30, was convicted of conspiring to recruit underage girls to commit commercial sex acts, and sex trafficking of minors and adults by force, fraud or coercion, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer. Between 2011 ...

