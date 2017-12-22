Don't Miss
Home / News / Six acquitted in inaugural-day protest

Six acquitted in inaugural-day protest

By: The Washington Post Keith L. Alexander and Ellie Silverman  December 22, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - The first six people to face trial in Inauguration Day protests that turned destructive in the nation's capital were acquitted of all charges, a victory not only for the defendants but also for advocates who argued the government overreached in its effort to prosecute more than 200 people arrested as they marched through ...

