Deeds filed December 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 25, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded December 14, 2017             75   Brighton GORDON, ANDREW S et ano to BRUMM, ALISON E et ano Property Address: 143 PELHAM ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11960  Page: 542 Tax Account: 122.19-1-32 Full Sale Price: $560,000 MCCUMISKEY, MELISSA A et ano to CHARCHOLLA, JILLIAN M Property Address: 655 PENFIELD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11960  Page: 646 Tax Account: 123.18-1-68 Full Sale Price: $160,000 LEVY, DEANNE S et ano ...

