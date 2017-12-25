Mortgages filed December 14, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 25, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 14, 2017             92   Brighton BRUMM, ALISON E & BRUMM, EVAN Property Address: 143 PELHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2522 Lender: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $419,900.00   Brockport MASTRODONATO, KARA & MASTRODONATO, NICHOLAS Property Address: 253 GINA WAY, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9407 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $50,000.00   Churchville MCATEE, COREY J & MCATEE, SUSAN N Property Address: 5708 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9537 Lender: MORTGAGE ...

