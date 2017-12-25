Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of December 26, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures as of December 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff December 25, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/ City/ Zip Code /Auction Date /Auction Time/ Plaintiff’s Attorney /Judgment Amount 19 Leanna Cres Brockport 14420 01/03/2018 09:00 AM Lacy Katzen LLP $35,739.01 127 Arlidge Dr Rochester 14616 01/03/2018 09:00 AM Knuckles, Komosinski & Manfro, LLP ...

